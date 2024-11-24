On the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, Krishnappa Gowtham has shared his horror experience at the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The off-spinner has played 36 matches for three teams in the IPL since making his debut in 2017. The spin-bowling all-rounder declared that he didn't have a good experience with the Punjab Kings and wouldn't give his 100% if he gets signed by the franchise in the auction.

The 36-year-old had been part of the franchise only in the 2020 edition held entirely in the UAE. The veteran cricketer had played only two matches in IPL 2020, taking no wicket and managing 42 runs while keeping a strike rate of 155.56.

Speaking to Cricket.com, the interviewer asked, 'Is there one team you don't want to play for?' and Gowtham answered: "Punjab Kings. I'm just very honest, the reason being I've never had a good experience with them. There are things, not just about cricket. It's not the way I would want to be treated as a cricketer. I think there's a lot more that I wear on my sleeve, when I play for a team, I always give more than 100% on the field. I never keep anything back. But I wouldn't give more than 100% to Punjab Kings if they pick me."

Gowtham will enter the auction at a price of ₹1 crore in the upcoming IPL 2025 auction set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25. The veteran had been part of the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024, but is released ahead of the auction.