"Not thinking about Asia Cup or World Cup": India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal

Georgetown [Guyana], August 6 : India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Saturday said that his focus is solely on the ongoing T20I series against West Indies, not on his position in the squad for the upcoming Asian Games and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Chahal who has been a regular face in the IPL has been in and out of the Indian team. This series could be crucial for him in terms of determining his place in the upcoming major tournaments. However, he stated that he is not thinking about his place in the teams for the tournaments.

"The only thing I am focused on is that I am here, there are four matches left and I have to perform well in it. I don't think about things that are not in my hand. I think step by step. I am not thinking about the Asia Cup or the World Cup, I am only thinking about the T20I series against West Indies," Chahal said in the pre-match conference.

Chahal further went on to talk about his rivalry with the West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran in the white ball format. Chahal admitted his love for the battle with the left-handed batter and revealed the plan he has in store for him.

"I have been playing with him [Pooran] for quite some time now and I have dismissed him, he has also scored six against me. I love the battle, this is not club cricket, the batters have performed that is why he is here. I enjoy the battle with him, I know that if I give him a loose ball he will score a six against me. So I will try not to give an easy ball to him and make him struggle for a four or six," Chahal signed off.

India will be keen to level the series as they face West Indies in the second T20I on Sunday at the Providence Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor