"Not to think too far ahead": Keshav Maharaj on his approach ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Durban [South Africa], January 8 : Pretoria Capitals captain Keshav Maharaj has revealed his approach ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, starting from February 7.

The left-arm spinner Maharaj is part of South Africa's 15-member squad for the upcoming marquee tournament. The veteran will lead South Africa's spin attack.;

The 35-year-old has played 40 T20Is, picking 38 wickets at an average of 26.50 after making his debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2021.

Currently, Maharaj is leading the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 league. After his side clinched a 15-run win over Durban Super Giants in Durban on Wednesday, Maharaj told reporters that he is not thinking much about the World Cup.

"Not to think too far ahead, but it's a wonderful opportunity for us to get match practice under our belt. We've only played one series in India now. So, it's a wonderful opportunity building up towards that," Maharaj said.

When Maharaj was asked about the nature of T20 cricket, the veteran replied that you have to trust the process and keep working hard.

"Look at T20 cricket, sometimes you go for runs, sometimes you pick up wickets, sometimes you are economical. You keep trusting your processes and keep working hard. Sometimes the wheel does turn, sometimes it doesn't. Unfortunately, that is life, but I was always in a positive frame of mind," he added.

Coming to the match, Pretoria Capitals notched up 201/4 in 20 overs, after batting first. Opener Shai Hope slammed 118 runs off 69 deliveries, along with nine fours and as many sixes. With the ball, Kwena Maphaka, David Wiese, and Gerald Coetzee took one wicket apiece for Durban Super Giants.

In response, Jos Buttler's unbeaten 97-run knock went in vain as Durban Super Giants were bundled out for 186 runs in 19.4 overs, losing the contest by 15 runs. Lungi Ngidi and Gideon Peters took three wickets each for the Capitals.

