"Not too much great cricket from them": Marsh hopes Virat, Rohit don't go overboard in upcoming ODI series

Perth [Australia], October 18 : Ahead of the first ODI against India, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh hopes that India's legendary duo, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, don't go overboard with their performances in the three-match ODI series starting from October 19.

This series marks the return of Rohit and Virat, two Indian heavyweights who will be seen in action for the first time in the Indian jersey since the ICC Champions Trophy Final earlier this year.

Marsh reflected on his experiences facing Kohli and Rohit throughout his career and noted that the series presents an exceptional opportunity for Australian fans to see Kohli and Rohit in action.

"I had the privilege of playing against them quite a lot through the journey. They are obviously legends of the game. Virat, especially in this white-ball format, is the greatest chaser ever. I think you can see why the ticket sales are so high and why a lot of people are coming to watch them. And if it is their last time on Australian soil, I hope they enjoy it and I hope people can witness, not too much great cricket from them, but witness two of the greats playing in Australia," Mitchell Marsh told the media.

Since India last played a bilateral series against Australia in their home territory just before the ODI World Cup in 2023, 'Ro-Ko' have been sensational. Since then, Rohit has featured in 23 ODIs, scoring 1,137 runs at an average of 49.43 and an astonishing strike rate of 123.45, with two centuries and seven fifties. His best score is 131. His performances also include an incredible 2023 WC campaign at home, ending as the second-highest run-getter with 597 runs in 11 innings at an average of 54.27, with a century and three fifties, striking at over 125.

In the unbeaten ICC Champions Trophy campaign for India, he made 180 runs in five innings, including a match-winning 76 in the final against New Zealand.

Virat, on the other hand, has slammed 1,154 runs in 22 matches since then, averaging 64.11. While his strike rate is 88.56, including four centuries and nine fifties, with a best score of 117.

