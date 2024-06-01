Not Virat Kohli! Suresh Raina Picks THIS Player as India's X-Factor for T20 World Cup 2024

Former India batsman Suresh Raina believes all-rounder Shivam Dube could be an X factor in the team's T20 World Cup campaign, which begins June 5 in the United States and the Caribbean.

Dube's selection ahead of Rinku Singh raised eyebrows, but his recent IPL form was hard to ignore. Nicknamed the "spin-hitting monster," Dube excelled against spinners for the Chennai Super Kings in the past two seasons.

"The sole reason behind that has been Shivam Dube," Raina said. "The left-hander has been sensational while playing against spin. The batter has been the most consistent for Chennai Super Kings in the middle overs in the last two IPL seasons and a major factor behind their success."

Dube impressed selectors with his ability to score quickly in the middle overs, particularly on pitches expected to favor spinners. He amassed 396 runs in 14 IPL innings at a strike rate of 162.30, including three fifties.

His bowling could also prove valuable on slow Caribbean surfaces. Additionally, his presence provides balance to the team.

"Shivam Dube can be the X-factor for India to win the World Cup," Raina said. "He has the ability to stand still and hit big sixes, which is a rare skill. He should be played in the XI because he can also bowl."

Raina acknowledged a selection dilemma: "Rohit (Sharma) will have to decide whether to play Virat (Kohli) at the top, but Yashasvi (Jaiswal) is also batting well. If needed, Shivam can also bowl."

Dube's inclusion in the starting lineup remains to be seen.