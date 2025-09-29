"Nothing else matters": Rinku Singh after India beats Pakistan to lift Asia Cup

Dubai [UAE], September 29 : Rinku Singh on Monday expressed his excitement after India's win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, saying, "Nothing else matters".

Rinku, playing his first match of the Asia Cup, slammed the winning runs for India in the final against arch-rivals Pakistan.

A well-compiled half-century by Tilak Varma and his valuable partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube helped Team India secure their second T20I Asia Cup title and overall ninth title, including the ODI editions, beating Pakistan by five wickets in a nail-biting final at Dubai on Sunday.

"Nothing else matters. This one ball matters. One was needed. I hit it for a four. Everyone knows I am a finisher. Team won and I am really happy," Rinku Singh said after the match.

Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel praised India's performance in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan, saying it was a special performance by the boys tonight.

Suryakumar-led Team India continues its rampaging run in T20Is, having won 18 T20Is and dropped just two and tied two ever since it first wore the captaincy armband.

"(How good it feels) Special performance by the boys tonight. Slightly behind the game in the second innings. Not our best power play with the bat. The guys summed up the conditions with the ball. Nice opportunity for Dub,e and he set the tone beautifully, and what a way to finish with the bat. (On Dube's bowling) That was something we discussed, that is might be an opportunity for him to use the new ball. Unfortunately, he (Hardik) got injured and he (Dube) had to step up. Practice sessions are focused; they know how to go and get themselves ready. It was hot in Dubai, so I had to manage that well. We played a lot of back-to-back games, so to recover was key. Wanted to get into a good mental space. It was about who would hold their nerve well. Shivam, as well, taking that partnership with Tilak deep, was key," Morne Morkel said.

Indian vice-captain Shubman Gill expressed his excitement and admiration for his teammates after India's win. He also hailed the team's unbeaten run in the tournament.

"Pretty amazing. Whole tournament unbeaten and feels amazing. We have played almost all of our cricket with each other. It's amazing to bat with him, he has been phenomenal this tournament. The conversation was to take it as deep as possible. The target was not much, but the way Sanju and Tilak batted and the way Dube hit those sixes was amazing. There wasn't much panic with 30 off 3 overs, but it was a slow wicket and the boundaries are bigger, the way both the batters batted, first soaking in the pressure and then hit it all the way," Shubman Gill said.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. An 84-run stand between Sahidzada Farhan (57 in 38 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Fakhar Zaman (46 in 35 balls, with two fours and two sixes) gave Pakistan the headstart they needed.

However, thanks to the magic of spinners Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/30) in the middle overs, Pakistan faced a collapse from 113/1 in 12.4 overs to 146 all out in 19.1 overs, with Bumrah (2/25) also getting the final two wickets.

During the run-chase, India sank to 20/3 due to an initial burst from Faheem Ashraf (3/29). However, Tilak Varma (69* in 53 balls, with three fours and four sixes), stitched a 57-run stand with Sanju Samson (24 in 21 balls, with two fours and a six) to bring India back into the game.

Shivam Dube (33 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes) delivered some carnage with Tilak, solidifying India's hold on the game despite some occasional brilliance from Pakistan. In the end, it was Rinku Singh, who was making his first Asia Cup match appearance, who got the chance to hit the winning runs on the first ball.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor