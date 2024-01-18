"Nothing to read into it": Dravid amid row over Afghan batters running byes off deflected throw in Super Over

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 18 : Playing down the on-field controversy around a moment during the first super over of the pulsating third T20I against Afghanistan at the Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru on Wednesday, India head coach Rahul Dravid called it a "part of the game".

India skipper Rohit Sharma was seen remonstrating with an on-field umpire after Afghan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi ran byes off a deflected throw during the first super over of the T20I on Wednesday.

That moment was one of many that made the nail-biting contest one for the ages.

The hosts, however, survived a mighty scare from the visitors to seal the contest in the second super over and ensure a series sweep.

Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz ran byes after Sanju Samson's throw struck the former and deflected off him to the outfield.

Giving his take on the incident, Dravid said, "It is fine. It is part of the game. Sometimes you get frustrated that it happens, but it's fair enough, all part of the game. It hit the non-striker and then it moved and I think that's fine and you can run for those."

Dravid went on to compare the incident with an instance that took place during the first T20I of the series when the hosts picked up a run in a similar situation.

"In the first T20, I think there was an incident where the ball hit the bat of one of our batsmen and we took a run as well. So I think there is nothing to read into it and I don't think nothing in the rules that stops you from actually taking those runs," Dravid said.

"Arguments can happen at the end of tight games. I think when you play for your country, there is so much passion and emotion and I think it is incredible that even in dead rubber games when it gets down to the wire, the competitiveness and passion come out. As long as it doesn't cross the line, and that's why we have match referees to look at these things," Dravid added.

Rohit was quite animated after Afghanistan decided to take a run after the ball struck the player. Even Virat Kohli pointed out that the ball had struck Nabi.

Dravid opined that such a display of emotions was normal and said, "Sometimes a little bit of that passion and emotion is really important. It shows how much the players care."

Coming to the match, Afghanistan managed to match India's 212 with a collective performance. The match went to super over which saw the first one ending on level terms forcing the game to move to the second one.

Rohit's impressive strikes and Ravi Bishnoi's composure with the ball helped India clinch the victory.

