Nottinghamshire sign New Zealand opener Will Young for 2024 season

London [UK], December 18 : Nottinghamshire on Monday announced the signing of New Zealand opener Will Young for the 2024 season.

"Nottinghamshire's batting order has been bolstered ahead of the 2024 season, with the return of New Zealand international and multi-format talisman Will Young," Nottinghamshire said in a statement.

The Kiwi, who impressed on a three-game stint in the heart of the 2023 County Championship season, has signed a deal to don the Green and Gold for seven County Championship fixtures and the entirety of Notts Outlaws' Vitality Blast campaign.

Averaging over 40 with the bat across 195 domestic red-ball innings, Young is a seasoned top-order batter in First Class cricket with 13 Test caps to his name.

The 31-year-old is no stranger to the 20-over format, either, with a high score of 101 for Central Districts in the Dream11 Super Smash - New Zealand's domestic T20 competition - amongst his career highlights, in addition to 43 international white-ball appearances.

In the one-day format, he most recently fired his country to a series-opener victory over Bangladesh at the weekend, tallying 105 from just 84 balls to mark his third ODI ton.

Striking above 133 over his T20 career, Young adds depth in firepower to the batting line-up in Notts Outlaws' search for Vitality Blast glory.

"I had such an enjoyable experience with the team the first time round, so the offer to play for Nottinghamshire and in front of the members at Trent Bridge again was too good to turn down," the top-order batter was quoted as saying by Nottinghamshire.

"The opportunity to play white-ball games in front of packed out crowds at Trent Bridge was a really attractive prospect for me, too. It's a superb place to bat and I'm hoping I can help the team go a step further in the Blast in 2024," he added.

"Being around the group for longer will hopefully help me to pass some experience onto the group and learn from the coaches and players at Notts. The squad is an exciting place to build on what they achieved last season," Young said.

Making his Notts bow against eventual champions Surrey in June, Young amassed an eye-catching 145 against Surrey to help his side to a well-deserved draw.

"I couldn't have asked for a better debut at The Oval. It was great to play four hard days of cricket and come out with a solid draw. I felt like I slotted into the group nicely and I'm looking forward to contributing even more this season," he added,

Young's quickfire 87 (from 79 balls) was also pivotal in Nottinghamshire's comprehensive win over Kent at Trent Bridge, ending his three-game stay with an all-important victory.

On the English circuit, Young previously represented Durham in 2021 - amassing two tons in four matches - as well as then-newly promoted Northamptonshire where he played the majority of the 2022 County Championship season and helped achieve Northants' highest Division One finish since the competition's restructure in 2000.

"Will adds valuable experience to our batting group, especially with the potential loss of Ben Duckett to England for large portions of the season," Peter Moores, Head Coach, said.

"He showed his quality as a player last season, not only with the runs he scored but also in the manner he scored them. His calm approach will add stability to our Championship team as well as being a good tactical support for Haseeb, our captain," Moores stated.

"Will's availability for the majority of the first half of the season across formats is also significant. He fitted brilliantly into the squad last season and will give us continuity as we navigate our way through the business part of our season," Moores added,

"Personally I'm excited as in his brief spell with us last season, I really enjoyed working with him as a coach," the Nottinghamshire head coach said.

Young could make his first appearance of the 2024 season as early as 19 April, when Nottinghamshire travel south-westwards to Somerset in the County Championship.

