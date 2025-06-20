Nottinghamshire signs Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan for short-term deal

New Delhi [India] June 20 : India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has signed for Nottinghamshire, on a short-term deal covering the next two Rothesay County Championship fixtures, according to ESPNcricinfo.

He will be eligible for selection for the upcoming Championship fixtures against Yorkshire at Trent Bridge and Somerset in Taunton.

The left-hander will serve as Kyle Verreynne's replacement while the World Test Championship-winning South African is away playing a two-Test series in Zimbabwe.

Having been included in India's squad for the 2023 World Test Championship final, Ishan made his Test bow a month later against West Indies and struck an unbeaten 52 from just 34 deliveries in his second match.

Kishan is known for his limited-overs game but has 3447 first-class runs in 58 games, including 17 half-centuries and eight hundreds. The wicketkeeper-batter also has 118 catches and 11 stumpings.

He has also turned out for IPL sides Gujarat Lions, Mumbai Indians, and, most recently, Sunrisers Hyderabad, for whom he hit a 47-ball 106 this year.

"I'm feeling very excited to get my first taste of playing county cricket in England, and it will be a great chance to showcase my skills," Ishan Kishan said.

"I want to make sure I am the best cricketer I can be, and playing in English conditions will really help me to learn new skills."

"Trent Bridge is such a famous ground that is well-known in India and around the world, and I am really excited that I will be playing there," he added.

Nottinghamshire, Head Coach Peter Moores added, "We're all very pleased to have secured the services of Ishan for these next two Championship fixtures while Kyle is away with South Africa."

"We want players to be themselves and to bring their own game, and something that especially excites me about Ishan is how keen he is to be involved in county cricket," Peter Moores said.

"He brings proven quality in his ball-striking, as a hard-hitting middle-order batter, but while he's still developing his red-ball game, this spell will be really beneficial for him, and for us," he added.

Kishan will join a handful of other Indian players in the Championship, with Tilak Varma signing a short-term deal with Hampshire, Ruturaj Gaikwad will join Yorkshire for the second half of the summer, and Yuzvendra Chahal is due to return to Northamptonshire later this month.

