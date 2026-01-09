"Novelty of ICC championships is wearing off": Robin Uthappa questions crowded cricket calendar

Durban [South Africa], January 9 : Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa, who is currently in South Africa for commentary duties in the ongoing SA20 season, said that the frequent scheduling of ICC tournaments has reduced their novelty and value for fans and viewers.

He further said that ICC championships should be spaced out in a manner that retains their significance for both players and audiences.

The Women's ODI World Cup was the most recent major ICC event, held between September and November 2025, and it will be followed by the men's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled from February 7 to March 8, 2026. In addition, the ICC Champions Trophy took place in February-March 2025, while the World Test Championship final for the 2023-25 cycle was played in June last year, taking the total to four major ICC events within a short span.

Speaking to the media in Durban, Robin Uthappa said cricket must evolve at an administrative level, warning that holding ICC tournaments every year is reducing their value and novelty for fans and viewers.

"I think the game needs to evolve from the administrative perspective. Today, how much value do fans and audiences hold for an ICC tournament every year? The novelty of it is wearing off, to be very honest, and with all due respect. And I think the novelty of the ICC championships must be there. I think it's an integral part, not just for the players but also for the fans, also for the viewers. It has to mean something. There has to be a little bit of a gap," the former India batter said.

Robin Uthappa said cricket administrators must accept that ICC championships should not be held every year, as the game is evolving in a particular direction. He stressed officials need to adapt and align with how the sport is changing to maximise its growth.

"We can't have or shouldn't have an ICC championship every year. And that is the hard truth that I think the administrators have to look at and face. You have to understand that the game is moving in a direction, and you can not force that direction into another space. You have to flow with that and try to maximise that towards where it's moving," Uthappa added.

