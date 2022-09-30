NRMA Insurance announced as new naming rights sponsor for all Australia Men's Test series

Melbourne, Sep 30 Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday announced the signing of a new men's Test naming rights partnership with NRMA Insurance in an event attended by Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Ellyse Perry.

NRMA Insurance will hold the naming rights for all men's Test series in Australia for the next four seasons, including the iconic Sydney Pink Test in support of the McGrath Foundation. The partnership will begin with the forthcoming men's Test series against the West Indies and South Africa.

They will also be the Official Insurance Partner of both Australia Men's and Women's international cricket teams, as well as supporting community cricket across the country.

"We are extremely proud to partner with NRMA Insurance and are delighted that cricket has been chosen as the sport to promote its iconic Australian brand. This partnership further emphasises the enduring popularity of Test cricket with the Australian public."

"We are particularly excited that NRMA Insurance shares cricket's passion for helping local communities, meaning that benefits for clubs and volunteers will be significant. This is a great way to start a momentous summer of cricket and we look forward to NRMA Insurance becoming a prominent part of the cricket family going forward," said Nick Hockley, Chief Executive Officer, CA.

This will be the first time NRMA Insurance has taken a national tier one partnership with an Australian sporting code, enabling the brand to bolster its national presence, and further demonstrating the wide reach and strong reputation of cricket as Australia's national sport.

While the NRMA Insurance brand will be prominent at Australia's iconic cricket stadiums, the partnership will also have significant benefits for local communities and cricket clubs.

As a part of this partnership, NRMA Insurance will work with CA to support the sport's continued growth, which relies heavily on a large network of volunteers and helpers. NRMA Insurance will celebrate and advocate for these helpers, who are the lifeblood of Australian cricket.

"This is a significant and purpose-led partnership for NRMA Insurance. Cricket is considered Australia's national sport, and one that is built on community connection, so it was the ideal partnership to support the continued growth of NRMA Insurance across the country as we deliver on our brand promise of Help. NRMA Insurance has been helping Austral for nearly 100 years and we believe in the power of help in building resilient communities."

"Without the helpers behind our national teams, the families that support and encourage the stars of today and tomorrow, and the 220,000 volunteers across community club cricket nationwide, Australian cricket simply wouldn't exist."

"In partnership with Cricket Australia, we look forward to celebrating the local communities and volunteers that make this great game possible and hopefully inspire others to help too," said Julie Batch, NRMA Insurance Group Executive.

