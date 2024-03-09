Nuwan Thushara's hat-trick helps Sri Lanka seal T20I series against Bangladesh 2-1

Sylhet [Bangladesh], March 9 : Nuwan Thushara's maiden hat-trick and Kusal Mendis' career-best 86 helped Sri Lanka clinch a three-match T20I series in a decider match against Bangladesh at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Thushara bagged a maiden over hat-trick and finished with figures of 5-20, guiding his team to a 28-run victory in the series decider. Bangladesh were bowled out for 146 in the final over.

Chasing a target of 175 runs, Bangladesh suffered back-to-back three blows in the 4th over as Thushara removed Najmul Hossain Shanto (1), Towhid Hridoy (0) and Mahmudullah (0).

Thushara then continued his fiery form in the 6th over as he removed Soumya Sarkar (11) with his 138.2kph yorker length ball. Wanindu Hasaranga got Jaker Ali LBW for 4 in ninth over.

Rishad Hossain (53) and Taskin Ahmed (31) fought back bravely but the damage done in the fourth over was too big for Bangladesh to cross the line.

Earlier, Mendis' 86 set up Sri Lanka's total of 174/7. After Sri Lanka lost their opener Dhananjaya de Silva in the fourth over of the innings, Mendis opened his hands and the batters accelerated the pace with big shots all around the ground.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Mendis hammered Mustafizur Rahman for 18 runs in the 10th over. Mendis brought up his half-century in the 12th over. Mustafizur removed Hasaranga for 15. In the 14th over, Mendis smoked a boundary and maximum off Mahedi Hasan, gathering 14 runs.

Taskin Ahmed finally provided his team with a solid breakthrough as he removed Mendis, who smashed 86 runs. Dasun Shanaka took charge as he smoked one four and six off Rishad Hossain in the 18th over. Shanaka's wicket in the last over's final ball ended Sri Lanka's innings at 174/7.

Brief score: Sri Lanka 174/7 (Kusal Mendis 86, Dasun Shanaka 19; Taskin Ahmed 2-25) vs Bangladesh 146 (Rishad Hossain 53, Taskin Ahmed 31; Nuwan Thushara 5-20).

Sri Lanka won the T20I series 2-1.

