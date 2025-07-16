Nuwanidu's unbeaten ton rescues Sri Lanka A as first four-day match ends in draw

Darwin [Australia], July 16 : A superb unbeaten century from Nuwanidu Fernando helped Sri Lanka A secure a hard-fought draw against Australia A in the first four-day match in Darwin, as the game turned into a display of sheer batting dominance from both sides.

Sri Lanka A batted through the final day to finish their second innings on 3/280 from 81 overs. Fernando stood tall with a composed 104 not out, steering his side to safety with support from Pavan Rathnayake (56*) and Pasindu Sooriyabandara (56). Australia A's all-rounder Liam Scott was very economical, conceding 10 runs in 10 overs with one wicket in the second innings.

Australia A had earlier piled on a mammoth 486 in their first innings, with runs flowing throughout the top and middle order. C and Liam Scott both scored 94, while Josh Philippe (85), Mitchell Perry (61), and Jake Weatherald (54) added to the dominance with the bat.

Sri Lankan spinner Sonal Dinusha was the pick of the bowlers with 4/97, supported by pacer Pramod Madushan (3/82).

In reply, Sri Lanka A managed 272 in their first innings, thanks largely to Dinusha's fighting 105 not out. Liam Scott (2/27) and Henry Thornton (2/31) were the most effective bowlers for the hosts.

The second four-day match is scheduled to begin on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor