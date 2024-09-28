NYS Lagos triumphs over Durban Wolves, advances to Zim Afro T10 playoffs

Harare [Zimbabwe], September 28 : In the Zim Afro T10 clash, NYS Lagos emerged victorious over the Durban Wolves, as they earned a decisive 53-run win. This impressive performance sets the lineup for their upcoming fixture against the Cape Town Samp Army in the eliminator of the competition.

Earlier in the league, the team showcased their depth and skill, securing crucial wins that established them as serious contenders in the competition. In the match against the Durban Wolves, NYS Lagos batted first and posted a competitive total of 124 runs, with Avishka Fernando leading the way with a stellar 46 runs.

Franchise owner Sagar Khanna expressed pride in the team's performance.

"This victory reflects our players' hard work and resilience throughout the tournament. Their commitment on the field is inspiring, and we are excited about the Eliminator. We believe in our team's ability to compete at the highest level," Sagar said, according to NYS Lagos press release.

NYS Lagos has shown remarkable consistency throughout the tournament, building on strong performances from previous matches. Rassie van der Dussen contributed a solid 23 before being dismissed by a spectacular catch at the boundary. The NYS bowlers then showcased their prowess, stifling the Wolves' innings with consistent wicket-taking. The Durban side struggled, with Innocent Kaia managing a mere 19 runs, while Blessing Muzarabani, Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy, and Joshua Bishop each took 2 wickets, demonstrating a well-rounded team effort.

Head Coach Chaminda Vaas echoed Khanna's sentiments, adding, "I'm incredibly proud of how our team executed their plans against the Durban Wolves. Avishka and Rassie provided a strong foundation, and our bowlers-maintained pressure throughout the match. We're focused and ready for the challenge ahead in the Eliminator. Our goal is clear which is to fight for a place in the final."

The Qualifier 1 will see the Harare Bolts take on the Jo'Burg Bangla Tigers, with the winner securing a spot in the final and the runner-up set to compete against the Eliminator winner for a chance at the championship.

