NZ at top during Hamilton Test against England following Santner's all-round show

Hamilton [New Zealand], December 15 : Aiming for a consolation win to conclude the three-Test series against England, New Zealand oozed dominance on the second day's play in Hamilton, leading by 340 runs with seven wickets in hand in their second innings.

Resuming the first innings on Sunday at 315/9 on day two, the hosts managed to add vital runs before the fall of their last wicket, finishing at 347.

Mitchell Santner, who had completed his half-century on Day 1, scored 76 from 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes before Matthew Potts (4/90) scalped him for his fourth wicket. A half-century from skipper Tom Latham (63 in 135 balls, with nine fours) and valuable contributions from Will Young (42 in 92 balls, with 10 fours) and Kane Williamson (44 in 87 balls, with nine fours) at the top also played a crucial role in getting Kiwis to a fine total.

Gus Atkinson (3/66) and Brydon Carse (2/78) were also solid with the ball while skipper Ben Stokes got a wicket too.

Coming in to bat, England were put under pressure by New Zealand seamers in their opening burst. Matt Henry (4/48) removed both the openers - Zak Crawley (21 in 14 balls, with five fours) and Ben Duckett (11) - in quick succession.

Will O'Rourke (3/33) then ran through the England middle order, snapping Jacob Bethell (12), Harry Brook (0) and Joe Root (32 in 42 balls, with six fours) to reduce them to 82/5.

Santner (3/7), who had been New Zealand's top scorer with the bat, also struck thrice before Henry cleaned up the tail as New Zealand strangled the visiting batting lineup - restricting them at 143. Only breathing space England could afford was a 52-run stand between Ollie Pope (24 in 42 balls, with five fours) and skipper Stokes (27 in 43 balls, with five fours). From 77/2, England lost their next eight wickets for just 76 runs.

The visitors did manage to produce an early breakthrough via Gus Atkinson, who claimed the Black Caps skipper Tom Latham in his opening spell for 19.

But courtesy of half-centuries from Will Young (60 in 85 balls, with nine fours) and Kane Williamson (50*), New Zealand further tightened their grip, closing the day at 136/3 in their second innings.

While England has already clinched the series following wins in Christchurch and Wellington, both teams are out of contention for a place in next year's ICC World Test Championship Final, placed at fifth and sixth respectively.

