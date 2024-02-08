NZ batter Colin Munro expresses his take on Rachin Ravindra's T20 WC 2024 participation

New Delhi [India], February 8 : New Zealand and Desert Vipers cricketer Colin Munro on Thursday said that the Kiwi youngster Rachin Ravindra's chances of playing the upcoming T20 World Cup will be low because of the presence of experienced stars like Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference before Desert Vipers's clash against Dubai Capitals, Munro said that Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner are the two top spin-bowling all-rounder for the Black Caps and will get an advantage over Ravindra.

He added that "time will tell" about his selection in the New Zealand squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"Tough one. Rachin has not played a lot of T20Is for the Kiwis. You got Michael Bracewell who along with Mitchell Santner is the top one and two spin bowling all-rounder. The wickets in the Caribbean are also going to spin. You also got Glenn Phillips, another spin-bowling all-rounder. So, not too sure about him being in playing XI. Time will tell," Munro said.

The 24-year-old played a crucial role for the Kiwis in the first Test match against South Africa, where he scored 252 runs across both innings, including 240 in the first innings. He slammed 27 fours and 3 sixes. Ravindra was also named the 'Player of the Match' against the Proteas.

When asked about Pakistani cricketer Azam Khan smashing the fastest ILT20 fifty ever, the Desert Vipers skipper praised his teammate Azam and said that the 25-year-old has played crucial for them in a short period.

Munro confirmed that Azam will be travelling back to Pakistan and will not take part in the Vipers' upcoming match. He further added that scoring runs in the previous encounters would motivate them for the forthcoming matches.

"Azam has been great for us in this short period of time. We knew what we were getting when Azam came. But he is going back to Pakistan, not playing the next game. It is now time for other batters who have not stepped up to step up, myself included. It is nice motivation for us that we score runs now, win the matches and reach playoffs. Our destiny is in our hands, if we score here, nobody's going to remember the previous games," he added.

Currently, the Vipers hold the fifth place on the ILT20 standings with six points after winning three of eight games.

Munro's side are not at their best form as they have won only two games in their previous five encounters. In their previous game, Desert Vipers conceded a 30-run defeat against MI Emirates.

The Desert Vipers have kept sustainability at its core with initiatives that help reduce carbon emissions and create a cleaner environment.

