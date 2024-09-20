NZ' Glenn Phillips completes 3,000 international cricket runs

Galle [Sri Lanka], September 20 : New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips completed 3,000 runs in international cricket.

Phillips accomplished this milestone during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle.

In the match, during the first inning, Phillips played a fine cameo of 49* in just 48 balls, with two fours and five big sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 102.

Now, in 116 matches, Phillips has scored 3,025 runs at an average of 33.98, with two centuries and 17 fifties. His best score is 108.

In eight Tests, Phillips has scored 415 runs at an average of 37.72 and a strike rate of 75.18, with three fifties. His best score is 87.

In 30 ODIs and 24 innings, Phillips has scored 735 runs at an average of 35.00 and a strike rate of 97.48, with four half-centuries. His best score is 72.

In 78 T20Is and 69 innings, he has scored 1,875 runs at an average of 32.89, with a strike rate of over 142.15. He has scored two centuries and 10 fifties in the format, his best score is 108.

The leading run-scorer for New Zealand is Ross Taylor, who has scored 18,199 runs at an average of 42.72, with 40 centuries and 93 fifties. His best score was 290.

Coming to the match, SL won the toss and opted to bat first. Wickets fell at regular intervals for Lankan Lions. However, another brilliant masterclass from Kamindu Mendis (114 in 173 balls, with 11 fours) and Kusal Mendis (50 in 68 balls, with seven fours) guided SL to 305.

For Kiwis, pacer William O'Rourke (5/55) was the pick of the bowlers, with spin bowling of Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips giving both two wickets each. Skipper Tim Southee got one wicket.

In their first innings, the Kiwis did lose regular wickets as well, but had some half-century partnerships. Fifties from Tom Latham (70 in 111 balls, with six fours), Kane Williamson (55 in 104 balls, with four boundaries and a six), and Daryl Mitchell (57 in 86 balls, with seven fours and a six) kept the innings stable, and an explosive cameo came from Phillips (49* in 48 balls, with two fours and five sixes) that took New Zealand to 340 and gave them a 35 run lead.

Latham and Williamson had a 73 run partnership for second wicket, and so did Blundell and Mitchell for fifth wicket.

Prabath Jayasuriya (4/136) and Ramesh Mendis (3/101) delivered with the ball for SL and did not allow the lead to increase much.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor