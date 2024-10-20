NZ secure first win in India after 36 years, beat hosts by eight wickets in gripping 1st Bengaluru Test

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 20 : A fine bowling performance from Matt Henry and William O'Rourke, coupled with brilliant batting from Rachin Ravindra, helped New Zealand secure an eight-wicket victory over a resilient Indian side in the first Test at Bengaluru on Sunday.

This is the Kiwis' first win in India in over 36 years, since 1988. With this victory, they lead the three-match series 1-0.

Chasing 107 runs, New Zealand had a shaky start as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed skipper Tom Latham for a duck on the second ball of the innings. The Kiwis were 0/1 in 1 over.

Will Young and Devon Conway began to build a partnership for New Zealand. However, Bumrah struck again, trapping Conway leg-before-wicket for 17, leaving New Zealand at 35/2 in 12.3 overs.

New Zealand reached the 50-run mark in 13.4 overs.

Young was joined by Rachin Ravindra, and together they took New Zealand to the 100-run mark in 26.3 overs.

New Zealand reached the target, finishing at 110/2 in 27.4 overs, with Young unbeaten on 48 (76 balls, seven fours, and one six) and Ravindra on 39* (46 balls, six fours).

Bumrah (2/29) was the only wicket-taker for India.

Earlier, India had taken a 106-run lead in the second innings, scoring 462/10 in response to New Zealand's total of 402/10 in the first innings. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (35 from 52 balls, with six fours) and skipper Rohit Sharma (52 from 63 balls, with eight fours and a six) gave India a solid start with a 72-run opening stand.

Sarfaraz Khan then took charge, first forming a 136-run partnership with Virat Kohli (70 from 102 balls, with eight fours and a six) and later a 177-run stand with Rishabh Pant (99 from 105 balls, with nine fours and five sixes) to put India in the lead. However, the introduction of the new ball saw India lose seven wickets for just 54 runs, with the middle order failing to contribute significantly.

William O'Rourke (3/92) and Matt Henry (3/102) took full advantage of the new ball, dismantling the Indian batting line-up just when a massive lead seemed likely. Spinner Ajaz Patel took two wickets, while Glenn Phillips and Tim Southee chipped in with one each.

In their first innings, New Zealand posted 402 in response to India's 356. A magnificent century from Rachin Ravindra (134 from 157 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes) and a quickfire 65 from Southee (73 balls, eight fours, and four sixes) helped lift New Zealand from 233/7 to 402, thanks to a 137-run stand for the eighth wicket. Devon Conway (91 from 105 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) also made a valuable contribution at the top.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/99) bowled well for India, while Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets, and Ravichandran Ashwin and Bumrah took one each.

Earlier, after electing to bat, India had a nightmare start under overcast, pace-friendly conditions. Henry (5/15) and O'Rourke (4/22) ran through the Indian batting order, bundling them out for just 46 runs in 31.2 overs. Only Jaiswal (13) and Pant (20) managed to reach double figures.

Brief Scores: India: 46 and 462 (Sarfaraz Khan 150, Rishabh Pant 99, William O'Rourke 3/92) lost to New Zealand: 402 and 110/2 (Will Young 48*, Rachin Ravindra 39*, Jasprit Bumrah 2/29).

