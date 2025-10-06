NZ star Sophie Devine becomes 10th-highest run-getter in ICC Women's World Cup

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 6 : New Zealand batter Sophie Devine, playing her 300th international match for White Ferns, had an outing to remember as she entered the top ten run-getters in the history of the ICC Women's World Cup.

During her side's first innings total of 231 in 47.5 overs against South Africa, Devine contributed 85 in 98 balls, with nine fours at a strike rate of 86.73.

Now in 27 WC matches and 24 innings, she has made 866 runs at an average of 37.65 and a strike rate of over 94, with three centuries and three fifties. Her best score is 145. She is the 10th-highest run-getter in WC history.

The White Ferns' legend Debbie Hockley tops the chart with 1,501 runs in 45 matches and 43 innings at an average of 42.88, with two centuries and 10 fifties and a best score of 100*, followed by India's Mithali Raj (1,328 runs in 38 matches, 36 innings at an average of 47.17, with two centuries and 11 fifties) and England's Jannette Brittin (1,299 runs in 36 matches and 35 innings at an average of 43.30, with four centuries and three fifties).

Having made a gutsy, well-fought century in the opener against defending champions Australia, Devine, 36, is the top run-getter of the 2025 edition of far, with 197 runs in two innings at an average of 98.50.

Coming to the match, NZ had won the toss and opted to bat first. At one point, SA was 44/2 and a 57-run stand for the third wicket between Devine and Georgia Plimmer (31 in 68 balls, with four boundaries), and her 86-run stand for the fourth wicket with Brooke Halliday (45 in 37 balls, with six fours) had NZ in a comfortable spot at 187/3, but Nonkululeko Mlaba (4/40) triggered a batting collapse as Kiwis slipped to 231 all out before even completing their 50 overs.

Marizanne Kaap, Ayabonga Khaka, Nadine de Klerk and Chloe Tyron also took a wicket.

