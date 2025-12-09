Wellington [New Zealand], December 9 : Ahead of the second Test against West Indies, New Zealand Test skipper Tom Latham hailed the NZ20, the country's first proposed T20 franchise competition, as a "great initiative" that will do "great things" for cricket in the country.

The second Test between New Zealand and the West Indies will take place on Wednesday, with the first Test being valiantly drawn by WI following an incredible attempt at chasing 531 by centurion Shai Hope and double centurion Justin Greaves, who ensured that the match ended in a draw at least. The NZ20 is yet to get approval of the Kiwi cricket board, and plans are have it replace NZ's premier domestic T20 competition, Super Smash and be introduced as a six-team event in January 2027, with a women's edition coming later the same year, as per ESPNCricinfo.

"I think you look at the NZ20 possibility, I think that is a great initiative," Latham said a day before the second Wellington Test.

"When you look at the way that cricket's moving around the world - I think we are the only Test-playing nation that does not have a franchise competition. But what it will bring to the country, to cricket here in New Zealand, will be hugely beneficial, having international players to boost the standard of cricket. I think we have got a great standard of cricket here, and I think the Super Smash has produced great cricketers for us up to this point. But I think being able to push the game forward here in New Zealand will only do great things for the cricket here," he added.

The tournament originated from engagement by former NZ players, including ex-captain Stephen Fleming, with the New Zealand Players Association (NZPA) on how feasible franchise cricket could be for New Zealand. The competition is also looking for a private entity for funding.

Speaking further on the tournament, Latham added, "I would love to see it happen, and I am sure you talk to a lot of the players that will be in the same camp. A lot of the guys have played franchise cricket around the world these days and been able to mix with overseas players that have had great international careers that do not play international cricket now but still play in franchise cricket...To learn from the likes of those sorts of guys will be hugely beneficial not only to the guys that play cricket for New Zealand but also to the younger generation coming through here in New Zealand."

"You talk to a lot of guys that play franchise cricket around the world, they have a lot of fun, they learn a lot from different players and in different conditions. So as I said earlier, it is a great initiative and hopefully one that can get off the ground," he concluded.

While Latham has not featured in any franchise tournament all over the world, such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia, SA20 in South Africa, International League (ILT20) in UAE and Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Pakistan, several of his teammates like Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Trent Boult, Finn Allen have featured in such competitions.

Latham has featured in England's domestic T20 tournament, the Vitality Blast, having made 1,141 runs in 40 matches and 39 innings at an average of 30.02, with a strike rate of over 138, including a century and seven fifties.

