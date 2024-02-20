NZ vs Aus T20Is: Full Schedule, Squads, Match Timings and Other Details All You Need To Know

New Zealand and Australia are gearing up for an exciting three-match T20I series, set to commence on Wednesday, February 21. The series holds significant importance as both teams use it as final preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in the West Indies and the USA.

Spinner Mitchell Santner will lead the home side, while all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been appointed as the captain of the touring Australian squad. Marsh will also lead the team in the upcoming T20 World Cup in June.

Australia will field a formidable squad, including star players like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head, and Steve Smith, who missed the recent home T20Is against West Indies. However, New Zealand will miss the services of their key players, with in-form Kane Williamson absent due to the impending birth of his third child, and all-rounder Daryl Mitchell ruled out due to injury.

This marks the first time in the bilateral cricketing history of the trans-Tasman rivalry that the T20I series has been included as part of the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, previously awarded to the winners of the ODI series between the neighboring countries.

When it comes to head-to-head T20I records, Australia holds the edge with 10 wins over New Zealand's five. However, in T20Is played in New Zealand, the visitors have won six matches, while the hosts have managed to secure victory in three games.

Australia enters the series on the back of a 2-1 home T20I series win against West Indies, while New Zealand showcased their prowess by defeating Pakistan 4-1 in a five-match T20I series last month. Additionally, New Zealand recently made history by securing their first-ever red-ball series win against South Africa in a two-match Test series.

The schedule for the NZ vs AUS T20I Series 2024 is as follows:

- NZ vs AUS 1st T20I: February 21 at Sky Stadium, Wellington (11:40 AM IST)

- NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I: February 23 at Eden Park, Auckland (11:40 AM IST)

- NZ vs AUS 3rd T20I: February 25 at Eden Park, Auckland (5:30 AM IST)

For fans in India, the New Zealand vs Australia T20I series will be available for streaming on the Amazon Prime platform, with no live telecast scheduled.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Josh Clarkson, Ben Sears.

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Spencer Johnson.