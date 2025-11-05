NZ vs WI 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs West Indies Match in India

West Indies National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and chose to field first in the opening T20 International against West Indies at Eden Park on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. The match is the first of the five-game T20I series. New Zealand are aiming to return to winning form after a rain-affected home series against England, where only one match was completed and England finished as the series winner. West Indies enter the contest with mixed results in recent T20I cricket. They secured a 3-0 win over Bangladesh in their last series but had earlier faced a 2-1 defeat to Nepal. The live telecast of the match will be available on the Sony Sports Network, including Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 2, and Ten 5 channels. Fans in India can also watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video and SonyLIV.

Toss News:



New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first.#NZvWI | #MenInMaroonpic.twitter.com/Jn67r9CALU — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 5, 2025

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming Details

Match: New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st T20I

Date: Wednesday, November 5

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Match Start Time: 11:45 AM IST

Toss Time: 11:15 AM IST

Live Telecast in India: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming in India: SonyLIV and Amazon Prime Video

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I Playing 11s

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy

Your XI for T20I 1 against the Windies! 🇳🇿



A toss win for Mitch Santner and we'll bowl first at Eden Park. #NZvWINpic.twitter.com/PDX527q1s3 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 5, 2025

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Ackeem Auguste, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales