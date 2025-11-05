NZ vs WI 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs West Indies Match in India

West Indies National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and chose to field first in the opening T20 International against West Indies at Eden Park on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. The match is the first of the five-game T20I series. New Zealand are aiming to return to winning form after a rain-affected home series against England, where only one match was completed and England finished as the series winner. West Indies enter the contest with mixed results in recent T20I cricket. They secured a 3-0 win over Bangladesh in their last series but had earlier faced a 2-1 defeat to Nepal. The live telecast of the match will be available on the Sony Sports Network, including Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 2, and Ten 5 channels. Fans in India can also watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video and SonyLIV.
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming Details
Match: New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st T20I
Date: Wednesday, November 5
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland
Match Start Time: 11:45 AM IST
Toss Time: 11:15 AM IST
Live Telecast in India: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming in India: SonyLIV and Amazon Prime Video
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I Playing 11s
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Ackeem Auguste, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales