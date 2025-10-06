NZ-W vs SA-W, Women’s World Cup 2025: Sophie Devine’s 85 Powers New Zealand to 231 Against South Africa in Indore

New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Sophie Devine’s brilliant 85-run innings helped New Zealand post 231 against South Africa in their Women’s World Cup match Monday, October 6, 2025. Devine faced 98 balls and hit nine fours. She added 86 runs with Brooke Halliday for the fourth wicket. Halliday scored 45 before being dismissed.

South Africa’s left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba starred with the ball, taking four wickets for 40 runs in 10 overs. Mlaba triggered a collapse in New Zealand’s middle and lower order after the team was 187 for three. Devine was among her victims, falling in the 45th over.

New Zealand finished all out for 231 in 47.5 overs. Georgia Plimmer contributed 31 runs. Mlaba’s four-wicket haul was crucial in restricting the White Ferns and giving South Africa a strong chance in the chase.

New Zealand Women: 231 all out in 47.5 overs (Sophie Devine 85, Brooke Halliday 45, Georgia Plimmer 31; N Mlaba 4/40)