NZ win toss, opt to bat first against India in 3rd ODI

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 29 : New Zealand Women's skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and elected to bat first against India Women in the series decider being played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

India won the first ODI by 59 runs whereas in the second match, New Zealand made a comeback and won the clash by

In the third and final ODI of the series, off-spinner Shreyanka Patil was unavailable for selection due to shin splints and the BCCI medical team will closely monitor her progress.

Earlier, the Indian women's team failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the recently concluded ICC Women's T20 World Cup in UAE. India finished at number three in Group A, with two wins and two losses. The 58-run loss to New Zealand in the opening encounter and a narrow loss to Australia on Sunday could not help them reach knockouts despite wins over Sri Lanka and arch-rivals Pakistan. From Group A, Australia (with four wins in four matches) and New Zealand (three wins and a loss), moved to the semifinals. NZ defeated South Africa in the final last week by 32 runs to win their inaugural title.

Teams:

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor