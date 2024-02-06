NZ's Kane Williamson continues monstrous run in Test cricket with twin centuries against South Africa

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], February 6 : Star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson on Tuesday continued his monstrous run in Test cricket, smashing his sixth century in as many matches.

Williamson did so during New Zealand's first Test against South Africa at Mount Maunganui.

In the first innings, Williamson scored 118 in 289 balls, with 16 fours. In the second innings as well, Williamson delivered yet another masterclass with 109 in 132 balls, with 12 fours and a six.

Now, Kane has six centuries in six consecutive Tests. This includes, 132 against England at Wellington last year, 121* against Sri Lanka at Christchurch, 215 against Sri Lanka at Wellington, 104 against Bangladesh at Sylhet and these twin centuries against South Africa. In only one Test against Bangladesh, he managed low scores of 13 and 11.

The number one Test batter in the world has some mind-boggling statistics in Tests since 2020.

In 19 Tests since then, Kane has scored 2,111 runs in 33 innings at an average of 70.36, with 10 centuries and two fifties. His best score is 251.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Williamson has been exceptional in home Test matches. Since December 2020, when NZ first played a home Test after the pandemic, Kane has scored 1,345 runs in eight matches at an average of 112.08, with eight centuries in just 13 innings. His best score is 251.

Coming to the match, New Zealand ended the day three at 179/4, with Tom Blundell (5*) and Daryl Mitchell (11*) unbeaten. Kane Williamson scored his 31st century, 109 in 132 balls with 12 fours and a six. NZ lead by 528 runs.

In their first innings, South Africa was bundled out for just 162 in reply to Kiwis' 511 in their first innings, trailing by 349 runs. Keegan Petersen (45), David Bedingham (32) and Zubayr Hamza (22) were the ones who could score something decent for Proteas.

Matt Henry (3/31) and Mitchell Santner (3/34) were the pick of the bowlers for NZ. Rachin Ravindra also got two wickets along with Kyle Jamieson.

The Kiwis were bowled out for 511 in their first innings after being put to bat first by the Proteas. Besides Rachin's 240 in 366 balls (26 fours and three sixes), Kane Williamson's 30th Test century, 118 in 289 balls, with 16 fours and handy knocks by Glenn Phillips (39) and Daryl Mitchell (34) guided the Kiwis to a big score.

SA skipper Neil Brand took 6/119 on Test debut and was the pick of the bowlers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor