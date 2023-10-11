ODI Men’s World Cup: Long way to go, don't want to think about records too much, says Rohit Sharma

New Delhi, Oct 11 India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said it feels “special to get a World Cup hundred”. However, added that he doesn’t want to think about records “too much”.

“It was a good wicket to bat. Special to get a World Cup 100. Very happy about that. Don't want to think about records too much because I know there's a long way to go ahead and not to lose my focus and what's required,” he said after the match.

Rohit became the joint-fastest to 1000 runs in a World Cup (tied with David Warner at 19 innings each), surpassing Chris Gayle's record of most sixes (553), most centuries in a 50-over World Cup (7) and the fastest century by any Indian at the World Cup (63 balls) -- in that order -- during the course of his 31st ODI century.

“Just want to make it count on days like this. Some of my play is premeditated, can't just go out and play big shots. Sometimes, you go by instinct. It's a mixture of both. I know it's my responsibility to give the team a good start and put the team in a good position as much as possible. It's something I've done for a while and love. Looks good when it works out. It doesn't always come off but I want to back myself to keep trying and put pressure on the opposition,” Rohit added.

