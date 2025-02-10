ODI Tri-Series: Kane Williamson's blitz knock guides New Zealand to clinch six-wicket win over South Africa

Lahore [Pakistan], February 10 : Batter Kane Williamson's fiery century powered New Zealand to clinch a six-wicket win over South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday in the ongoing ODI Tri-Series 2025.

With the magnificent win on Monday, the Kiwis held the top place in the standing with four points and have a net run rate of +0.906.

New Zealand won the toss and decided to field against South Africa. Back in the first inning, Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner's decision looked to go against them, however, New Zealand made a solid comeback in the game with the help of Williamson's unbeaten century which helped the Kiwis clinch a six-wicket win over the Proteas.

Earlier, Matthew Breetzke (150 runs from 148 balls, 11 fours and 5 sixes) and Temba Bavuma (20 runs from 23 balls, 3 fours) opened for the Proteas and solidified a 37-run partnership.

William ORourke drew the first blood for the Kiwis as he removed the South Africa skipper in the 8th over.

The opening partnership was not great for Bavuma's side but Jason Smith (41 runs from 51 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) came on the crease and pulled the Proteas back in the game with a 93-run partnership with Breetzke.

Jason was unlucky to lose his wicket from a run-out in the 25th over.

Wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne (1 run from 4 balls) failed to make a mark in the game and lost his wicket against Michael Bracewell in the 27th over.

In the 46th over, Matt Henry was successful in removing the debutant Breetzke from the crease in the 46th over.

Later in the inning, Wiaan Mulder (64 runs from 60 balls, 5 fours and 1 six) played a crucial knock and added a few crucial runs on the board.

At the end of the first inning, Eathan Bosch (7 runs from 9 balls) and Mihlali Mpongwana (1 run from 2 balls) stayed unbeaten on the crease and powered the Proteas to 304/6 after the end of the 50 overs.

Matt Henry and William ORourke led the Kiwi bowling attack as they picked up two wickets each in their respective spells. Michael Bracewell also bagged one wicket in his 10-over spell.

During the run chase, New Zealand played a dominating cricket. Will Young (19 runs from 31 balls, 2 fours) and Devon Conway (97 runs from 107 balls, 9 fours and 1 six) cemented a 50-run partnership which gave the Kiwis a kickstart to chase down the target.

Eathan Bosch bagged the first wicket in the second inning when he removed Young in the 10th over.

Kane Williamson (133* runs from 113 balls, 13 fours and 2 sixes) replaced Young on the crease and made a 187-run partnership with Conway, which gave an upper hand to New Zealand over South Africa.

In the 36th over, Junior Dala got rid of Conway but that didn't change the match's scenario.

Senuran Muthusamy removed Daryl Mitchell, and Tom Latham in the 39th over to put some pressure on the Kiwis but that couldn't stop Williamson.

In the end, Williamson and Glenn Phillips (28* runs from 32 balls, 1 four and 1 six) stayed unbeaten on the crease and chased down the target in the 49th over. Williamson's fiery knock helped the Kiwis clinch a six-wicket win over the Proteas.

South Africa were sloppy with their bowling attack as they failed to pick wickets and break the momentum. Senuran Muthusamy bagged two wickets in his 9-over spell.

Kane Williamson was named the 'Player of the Match' following his stupendous knock on Monday.

Brief score: South Africa 304/6 (Matthew Breetzke 150, Wiaan Mulder 64, Jason Smith 41; Matt Henry 2/59) vs New Zealand 308/4 (Kane Williamson 133*, Devon Conway 97, Glenn Phillips 28; Senuran Muthusamy 2/50).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor