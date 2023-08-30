"ODIs bring the best out of me, it tests a player completely": Virat Kohli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 : Star India batter Virat Kohli said that the ODI format has brought the best out of him as a batter, adding that in this format, a batter gets tested completely in terms of his technique, composure and patience.

In an exclusive interview with Star Sports on 'Follow the Blues', India cricket superstar Virat Kohli expressed his deep affinity for One Day International cricket, emphasizing how the format rigorously tests a player's all-around skills. He highlighted the technical challenges, strategic decision-making, and adaptability required throughout the game.

Virat said, "I love playing ODI cricket. I think for me, ODI cricket is probably the one format that tests your game completely. Your technique, composure, patience, playing the situation, and playing differently in different phases of the game."

"So, I think it tests you as a batsman completely, and I feel that ODI cricket has always brought the best out of me because I like to embrace that challenge and play according to the situation to help my team win. I have always tried to do that, so yeah, as I said, it gives me an opportunity to test myself regularly, all aspects of my batting, and that’s why I really enjoy playing ODI cricket," he added.

On the other hand, Mohammad Kaif discussed Virat Kohli's remarkable performance in recent tournaments, particularly against Pakistan. Kaif praised Kohli's ability to take charge during chases, noting his substantial impact during the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Kaid said, "Absolutely, in my opinion, his performance in Australia at the T20 World Cup, against Pakistan, he played magnificently. And Virat Kohli is a brilliant batsman when it comes to playing against Pakistan. He takes full responsibility and is a chase master. The form that he had in that World Cup was because of his performances in the Asia Cup (2022), starting from that century he hit against Afghanistan. He had a dry run before that, but after his performances in the Asia Cup, he did not stop, he won matches, even the match against Pakistan in Australia."

"Those memories will still linger in the minds of the Pakistani bowlers. They will be wary of Kohli and know what a big wicket he is. They will know that if they get him out, the match becomes a lot easier. But the form he is in, the pressure will always be on the bowlers. And the fact that he has played the Pakistani bowlers in their last match at the T20 World Cup, he will know how every Pakistani bowler bowls, whether it is Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, or Haris Rauf. Kohli will know how to play them, he will know what their strengths and weaknesses are. Virat Kohli will be very dangerous against Pakistan."

Virat has been in good form this year. In 10 ODIs this year, he has scored 427 runs at an average of 53.37, with two tons and a fifty and a best of 166 against Sri Lanka.

In 17 international matches across formats this year in 19 innings, he has scored 984 runs at an average of 54.66 with four centuries and two fifties. His best score is 186 against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He also had a good IPL 2023. Though his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could not reach the playoffs, he scored 639 runs in 14 innings at an average of 53.25, with a strike rate of 139.25 and scored two centuries and six fifties in his 14 innings. He ended the tournament as the fourth-highest run-getter.

Virat is a modern ODI great and easily one of the greatest ever too. With 12,898 runs in 275 matches at an average of 57.32, with 46 centuries and 65 fifties, fans wil be expecting Virat's statistics to see a major uptick in the coming months and he at least touches 13,000-14,000 ODI runs by the time year ends.

They will also have their eyes on Virat for breaking the record of most ODI centuries scored by Sachin Tendulkar (49 tons) and become the first-ever player with 50 ODI tons. Solid, tournament-winning performances in the Asia Cup and World Cup can establish Virat as the undisputed greatest in ODIs.

