Ollie Robinson replaces Matthew Potts for second Test against South Africa

England have recalled Ollie Robinson in place of fellow seamer Matthew Potts for the second LV= Insurance Test against South Africa at Emirates Old Trafford.England are 1-0 down in the three-match series after losing the opening Test at Lord's last week by an innings and 12 runs inside three days.Robinson will now make his first Test appearance since the final Ashes fixture in Hobart in January having been hampered by injuries and illness since then.

A back spasm sustained there returned at the start of the West Indies series ruling him out of that tour and the four Tests at the start of this summer against New Zealand and India. Amidst this, Robinson also suffered with a major dental issue and contracted Covid.The setbacks have put on hold an impressive start to his Test career. In nine Tests so far, he has 39 wickets at an average of 21.28. The Sussex man has proved his fitness and form since returning to competitive action. He took a five-fer for the England Lions in a tour match against South Africa at Canterbury earlier this month.



