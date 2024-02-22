Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir in England team for fourth Test against India

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 22 : England Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday announced their playing eleven for the fourth Test match against India in Ranchi with Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir coming into the side for the Three Lions.

In a statement released by the ECB, England announced that Rehan Ahmed and Mark Wood have not been included in the side to make space for Robinson and Bashir.

"The Three Lions have made two changes with Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir coming into the side for Rehan Ahmed and Mark Wood," the statement stated.

Apart from the two changes, England kept the rest of the playing eleven the same as the last Test match in Rajkot.

Earlier while addressing the pre-match press conference, Stokes hailed Robinson and said that he has worked "incredibly hard" even after not taking part in the first three Test matches against India.

"He has worked incredibly hard while he has been out here. And it is tough for someone like Ollie, who's played such a big part in the game over the last two years, where he has not taken part in a game and the stuff he has done away from the game itself has been very good," Stokes was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

After the first three Test matches of the series, India enjoy a lead of 2-1 after winning the second and third games by 106 and 434 runs respectively, while, the visitors have clinched a 28-run victory in the first Test in Hyderabad.

The upcoming fourth Test will be a decider match in the series. It will be hosted at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi from Friday.

England Men's XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir.

