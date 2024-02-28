New Delhi [India], February 28 : After England's five-wicket loss against India in the fourth Test match of the series at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, head coach Brendon McCullum revealed that pacer Ollie Robinson suffered an injury while batting during the visitors' first inning.

Robinson played his first match of the series against India in Ranchi. However, the seamer failed to make a mark in the game. The 30-year-old bowled for 13 overs in India's first innings, but was unable to score a single wicket. Following this, England's skipper, Ben Stokes, chose not to use Robinson in the second inning.

Speaking after the match, McCullum said that Robinson "twinged his back" while batting during England's first innings in Ranchi.

The head coach added that the pacer suffered an injury for which his pace was down while bowling.

"He actually twinged his back while batting in the first inning, which is why in those initial couple of spells, he was down on pace. We saw the following day when his back improved a little bit his pace got up to where it normally is," McCullum was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

McCullum further added that Robinson has been the "most disappointed" person in England's dressing room.

"For one reason or another, it didn't quite work out for him, and obviously he's not just as disappointed as everyone else, he's the most disappointed out of everyone. Our job is to make sure we get around him and make sure we give him as much support and confidence to be able to go again when the next time arises. It's just sport right? You have great expectations and sometimes you're not quite able to deliver," he added.

England lost their third consecutive match in the series, unable to capitalise on their early 1-0 advantage following a narrow victory in Hyderabad. The visitors had their chances, notably in Rajkot and Ranchi, but India came back strong on both occasions to win.

In the fourth Test, England had a terrible day as they allowed India to score over 300 runs and narrow the first-innings lead. England were then bowled out for only 146 runs in the second innings.

India will lock horns with England in the fifth and final Test match of the series from March 7 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

