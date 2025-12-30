Oman announces 15-member squad for T20 World Cup; Jatinder Singh named skipper

New Delhi [India], December 30 : Oman on Tuesday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Jatinder Singh will lead the side, while wicketkeeper/batter Vinayak Shukla has been named Jatinder's deputy.

There was no place for Aamir Kaleem, the 43-year-old who was one of their star performers in the T20 Asia Cup earlier this year, in the squad. Oman has made five changes to its team for the Asia Cup, according to ESPNcricinfo.

All-rounders Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Jay Odedra, seamer Shafiq Jan and Jiten Ramanandi have been added to Oman's World Cup squad.

Ramanandi, Odedra, and Wasim all featured in the T20 World Cup qualifiers, while Shafiq made his Oman debut in the Asia Cup Rising Stars - the same tournament as Sonavale.

Jatinder is one of Oman's most experienced players and the leading run-scorer in the format. He missed out on making the squad in the 2024 T20 World Cup, but will now serve as the skipper of the side.

Oman is placed in Group B with Australia (the 2021 champions), Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Ireland, with their first game against Zimbabwe on February 9.

Oman squad for 2026 T20 World Cup: Jatinder Singh (capt), Vinayak Shukla (vice-capt), Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmad, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Faisal Shah, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra, Shafiq Jan, Ashish Odedra, Jiten Ramanandi, Hasnain Ali Shah

