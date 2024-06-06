"Oman played well, should be proud of themselves": Australian all-rounder Stoinis on World Cup match

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 6 : Following his side's narrow 39-run win against Oman in their ICC T20 World Cup encounter, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis lauded the opposition for their performance, saying that they are a skilful team and should be proud of themselves.

David Warner and Marcus Stoinis' 102-run stand, followed by a clinical bowling display, helped Australia clinch a 39-run win in their T20 World Cup opener against Oman on Wednesday.

"I think Oman played well. I think they showed some good skill with bat and ball. They fielded well. They swung the ball early. They had multiple different slower balls. Their spinners bowled well. So yeah, you cannot fault them. They were a very skilful team. So, it was a good hit out. They should be proud of themselves," he said in the post-match press conference.

Referring to Australian total of 164 runs, Stoinis said that it was the team's first game of the tournament in these conditions, where they have not played much recently.

"So I think it was about par, I guess, considering that sort of stuff - but I would say that as we get through to the tournament and get used to the conditions and talk between ourselves and that sort of thing, then we will be looking to target more," he added.

Stoinis also lauded batter David Warner for his performance, saying while he takes the game on with his attacking game in flat, batting-friendly conditions, he is also mature to play as per situations in different, challenging conditions.

"He got us to that position where we could sort of start to target certain bowlers again. So, he is probably our best T20 player for probably ever. He was our T20 player of the year in the World Cup that we won. I think he will be looking forward to making a big impact this tournament," he added.

On winning this T20 World Cup and, in the process, holding all the major world titles in cricket across all formats, Stoinis said the team has been playing together for a long time now.

"It is an experienced team, and we are all good friends, and we have had some success together. So, it would be a lovely touch to have all three trophies, I think within this group. So yeah, we have had success but we're still hungry."

On his team's next match against England on June 8 at the same venue, Stoinis said more pace is there on the ball, it would be better.

Australia were put to the bat first by Oman, who won the toss. The Aussies were restricted to 50/3 at one point. Half-centuries from Marcus Stoinis (67 in 36 balls, with two fours and six sixes) and David Warner (56 in 51 balls, with six fours and a six) helped Australia reach 164/5 in their 20 overs.

Mehran Khan (2/38) was the top bowler for Oman.

In the run-chase, Oman kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Though Ayaan Khan (36 in 30 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Mehran (27 in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes) put up a fight, Oman could score only 125/9 in their 20 overs and lost by 39 runs.

Stoinis (3/19) also delivered a fine performance with the ball, with Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, and Mitchell Starc also taking two wickets.

Stoinis' all-round show earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.

