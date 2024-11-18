Omkar Salvi appointed as RCB's new bowling coach ahead of IPL 2025 season

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday, announced the appointment of Omkar Salvi as the bowling coach of the men's team, according to a release from the franchise.

Omkar who has won the Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy and the IPL in the last 8 months will join RCB in time for IPL 2025 after completion of his Indian Domestic season duties.

Most recently, Salvi made headlines by taking over as head coach of the Mumbai team for the 2023-24 season, where he led them to their historic Ranji titleMumbai's first in eight years and their 42nd overall. Before this, he spent four seasons as the team's bowling coach, further cementing his reputation as a key architect of success.

RCB's Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, said that the franchise is thrilled to welcome Salvi.

"We're thrilled to welcome Omkar Salvi as RCB's Bowling Coach. With his vast experience, especially in developing fast bowlers, and proven success at the domestic and IPL levels, he's the perfect fit for our coaching team. Omkar's technical expertise, local knowledge and leadership will add huge value to our squad and environment," Bobat was quoted in a release from RCB as saying.

Salvi will be reuniting with Dinesh Karthik at RCB after the latter was appointed the team's batting coach and mentor for 2025. The pair have previously worked together in IPL.

RCB recently announced they had retained Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Registration for the IPL 2025 player auction has officially closed, with a total of 1,574 players signing up, including 1,165 Indian players and 409 overseas players, all competing for a place in the world's premier T20 league. The auction will be held over two days, on November 24 and 25, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The registered players include 320 capped players, 1,224 uncapped players, and 30 from Associate Nations. Specifically, there are 48 capped Indian players, 272 capped international players, 152 uncapped Indian players with previous IPL experience, 3 uncapped international players with prior IPL experience, 965 uncapped Indian players, and 104 uncapped international players.

