"Omnious for teams across the world...": Vaughan, Manjrekar hail Smith for brilliant ton

New Delhi [India], December 27 : Former cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Michael Vaughan lauded Steve Smith for his century against India during the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Smith continued to find his way back into consistent runs as he slammed a record-breaking century against India during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), continuing his love affair with the venue and the runners-up of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023.

Taking to X, Manjrekar said that Smith's century tells one that the "essence of batting" is "getting runs, truck loads of it."

"Watch Steve Smith & you know what's the only essence of batting. Getting runs. Truck load of it. How you get those don't matter. A true great! Average of 56 in over 100 Tests," he posted.

Vaughan, the former England captain said that it is "ominous" for teams worldwide that Smith has "found the flow" again.

"Ominous for teams around the World when Steve Smith has found the flow again .. Magnificent ton in tough conditions at the Gabba & now a faultless ton at the G .. #AUSvIND," posted Vaughan.

Having entered the series under scrutiny for poor form and being century-less for over a year, Smith got some respite with a century at the third Test in Brisbane, which saw him grind and play some scratchy cricket on his way to the century.

However, 'cometh the hour, cometh the man'. During a crucial MCG Test, Smith continued his consistent Boxing Day Test record, slamming a dominant 139* in 194 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of over 71 and finishing the first session of day two on a high.

Now, Smith has 11 centuries in 43 innings against India, outdoing England's Joe Root, who has 10 tons against India in 55 innings. In 23 Tests against India, Smith has made 2,305 runs at an average of 64.02, with 11 centuries and five fifties. His best score is 192.

Smith is also the first-ever player to have 10 centuries in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, outdoing Virat Kohli (9) and Sachin Tendulkar (9).

At MCG and Boxing Day Tests so far, Smith has made 1,232 runs in 12 Tests and 19 innings at an average of 88.00, with five centuries and five fifties and their best score is 192.

Now, Smith has risen to joint-sixth highest among century makers in Tests alongside Younis Khan (Pakistan), Sunil Gavaskar (India), Brian Lara (West Indies) and Mahela Jayawardena (Sri Lanka).

On day two, Smith scored a century and had a 112-run stand with skipper Pat Cummins (49 in 63 balls, with seven fours) which helped Australia end the first session at 454/7. In the second session, Smith was dismissed for 140 in 197 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes and Australia was bowled out for 474 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah (4/99) was the top wicket-taker for India. Ravindra Jadeja (3/78) and Akash Deep (2/94) were also among the wickets. Washington Sundar got a wicket too.

