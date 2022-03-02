On this day in 2008: India won U19 World Cup for second time, beating SA

It was on this day, 14 years ago, when Team India won the Under 19 World Cup for the second time after defeating South Africa in the summit clash.

The Boys in Blue were led by star batter Virat Kohli, who led the team to a 12-run victory over the Proteas after the rain played a spoilsport and reduced the match to 25 overs.

Earlier, Team India had won the Under 19 World Cup title in 2000, which was followed by 2008, 2012, 2018, and the latest in 2022.

2022 Team India squad was led by Yash Dhull and they defeated England in the final clash by four wickets to register their fifth title win.

Few of the squad members including Shaik Rasheed and Yash Dhull had tested positive for COVID-19 midway through the tournament, but whoever stepped in did their role perfectly and India did not lose a single game in the 2022 U19 World Cup.

( With inputs from ANI )

