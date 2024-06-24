"Once he gets that little taste of blood...": Uthappa backs Virat to score big against Australia in T20 WC

New Delhi [India], June 24 : Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa said on Sunday that he wants to witness a solid half-century from star India batter Virat Kohli during Men in Blue's high-profile ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights clash against Australia, even if it comes at a lower strike rate than expected.

India and Australia take on each other in a must-win clash at Saint Lucia on Monday. India is at the top of Group One with two wins in two games and have four points. They won their previous game against Bangladesh by 50 runs. On the other hand, Australia is in the second place with a win and loss, giving them two points. They lost their previous game to Afghanistan by 21 runs in a shocker.

In the ongoing tournament, Virat has scored 66 runs in five games at an average of 13.20 and a strike rate of 108.19, with the best score of 37. While he has played knocks of 24 and 37 in Super Eights, Virat struggled at New York's Nassau County Stadium pitches, scoring just 1, 4 and zero on the pitches often criticised for poor bounce and play for batters.

Virat, the top run-getter in T20 World Cup history, was expected to light up the tournament, as he has done consistently for years. He arrived in the tournament after a stupendous Indian Premier League (2024) season with the bat for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where he scored 741 runs in 15 innings at 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69, with a century and five fifties and also won the Orange Cap. Virat registered his highest-ever strike rate in his IPL career and was exceptional against spinners, taking a more attacking approach against them.

Speaking on Ravichandran Ashwin's Youtube Channel, Uthappa said in the conversation with the Indian spin veteran that a solid knock from Virat before the semifinals can empower India, pointing out that once he gets a "taste of blood", he can do anything.

"What can empower Team India to have the best team possible? I think one is to get a solid Virat Kohli innings from him, especially looking at the whole tournament's perspective. I want a 65-70 not out. Even if you get a 120-125 strike rate, I do not really care. I want that one solid innings from Virat Kohli. Because once he gets that little taste of blood, That human being can do anything. And for me, before we hit the semifinals, I want him to have that one innings at 150, I want him to get," said Uthappa.

Uthappa also backed skipper Rohit Sharma to continue his aggressive approach at the top, saying, "Rohit is very clear with the way he approaches his batting. I think he should continue to play the way he feels and believes that is the best way he will serve the team."

In five matches, Rohit has scored 99 runs at an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of over 125, with a fifty. His best score this tournament is 52*, which came against Ireland.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis.

