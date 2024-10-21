"Once-in-a-generation player": NZ's match-winner Melie Kerr earns special praise from former White Ferns star

New Delhi [India], October 21 : ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 'Player of the Tournament' Melie Kerr earned special plaudits from former New Zealand wicket-keeper Katey Martin following her memorable performance in the marquee event.

New Zealand got their hands on their maiden Women's T20 World Cup title after ousting South Africa in a spectacular fashion in Dubai on Sunday. New Zealand stood with the title in their hands after a thumping 32-run victory.

Kerr delivered an all-round show by top-scoring with 43 before picking up a crucial three-wicket haul to rattle South Africa en route to the title.

Overall, the 24-year-old finished the tournament as its leading wicket-taker, bagging 15 wickets in six matches with her leg spin, the most by a bowler in a single edition of the tournament, while also scoring 135 runs.

Martin, who has closely monitored Kerr weaving magic throughout the tournament, revealed that the 24-year-old had set the highest aim for herself going into the event.

"One little secret is that was a goal of hers, to be the Player of the Tournament, and she's done that. She's set the bar so high in what she wants to do for herself but also for the country," Martin said on the ICC's Digital Daily show.

Kerr, who became a T20 World Cup winner at only 24, has several massive feats to her name including being the youngest double-centurion in international cricket.

As Kerr continued to leave an everlasting impression on the global stage, Martin was sure that greater honours were in store for the youngster.

"Look she's a once-in-a-generation player. I've said it year-on-year-on-year, she'll be the future New Zealand captain, and to perform like that, I think it just shows so much of character," Martin said.

"These people they've dreamed about this since they were kids, Melie Kerr, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, they've dreamed of this moment. And I think they'll be in disbelief, half of them were out on the field with cramps. They've just put it all out in the park, and it's just so much pride in this group of players," Martin remarked.

