New Delhi [India], May 6 : Delhi Capitals (DC) and Australian opener David Warner on Monday opened up on his future plan of moving to India at the end of his cricketing career and expressed his love for the "loving and positive" people in the country and its cricket-crazy culture.

Warner was speaking at Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel. Warner is known for being extremely popular among Indian fans, especially from Hyderabad, as he was associated with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from 2014 to 2021.

His love for Indian movies, mostly action flicks, positive and warm personality during fan interactions, fun social media posts and reels, etc have won him over so many India fans that it would not be wrong to call India as Warner's second home.

Speaking on Ashwin's channel, Warner said that he does not own a house in India currently, but would love to come and spend time here once his time with cricket is over. He also called himself a "people's person", always willing to meet his fans at malls, etc. and click pictures with them. Warner also loves how in the streets of India, there is a game of cricket going on.

"I do not have a house in India. I did look at some stages. I get a lot of people asking me if I want a house here. One day, maybe when I finish my cricket, I would like to come here and spend some time. Lifestyle is good. I am a people's person. I go to the malls with my girls and I embrace everything," Warner said.

"People say I am mad for going out without security and all that. But, at the end of the day, people have a lot of respect. I think people come and ask for photos, yes. But when you are out without your kids and embracing the culture, I think people understand and keep their distance. Sometimes, though, in some smaller villages, it can get a little difficult. We do take security with us. But it is great, I love it. You walk down the street in India and there's always a game of cricket on," he added.

Warner said that he always has a big smile on his face when he comes to India since people are so positive and loving. He said that his love from India comes from the fact that he is from a very humble background and sometimes feels that people in Australia do not "ground" themselves enough.

"In Australia, sometimes we have the tall poppy syndrome. Always the negative mindset before the positive mindset," he continued.

"As soon as you come here, everything is positive. People out here are loving life. In Australia, sometimes, we do not ground ourselves enough. I came from a very humble upbringing. I did not have much at all, but I was happy when I hung around with my friends, playing football and cricket. I enjoy every moment of my life, because you never know when it can all be taken away," Warner added.

In 2024 IPL season, Warner has scored just 167 runs in seven games at an average of 23.85 and a strike rate of 135.77, with a knock of 52 as his solitary fifty. He is currently out due to a finger injury and his team will play Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

