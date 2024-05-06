"One jersey, one nation": Team India unveils jersey for T20 World Cup 2024

New Delhi [India], May 6 : With fans gearing up for a proper cricket extravaganza, Team India on Monday revealed their official jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, to be played in the West Indies and the USA next month.

On their official Instagram account, BCCI's official kit sponsor Adidas shared a video featuring captain Rohit Sharma, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and veteran spinner Kuldeep Yadav while Team India also reposted the video on their social media handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6oH0Lyo-9U/?hl=en

"One jersey. One Nation. Presenting the new Team India T20 jersey," the caption of the video read.

India's jersey for the upcoming ICC showpiece event will feature tri-colour lines on a v-shaped neck and the classic Adidas stripes on saffron colour sleeves. The blue colour at the front has been included as expected with 'INDIA' written at the centre of the jersey.

Last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's 15-player squad with a couple of surprise exclusions. Opener Shubman Gill and star batter Rinku Singh did not find a spot in the main squad.

Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson along with Shivam Dube, on the back of strong performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), punched the ticket for the marquee event which will begin in June. The event is being held in USA and the West Indies.

India are placed in Group A of the ICC tournament alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue. India will then play the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor