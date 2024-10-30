"One more win here would certainly help us": Gary Stead on New Zealand's WTC final aspirations

New Delhi [India], October 27 : New Zealand's remarkable victories over India in Bengaluru and Pune have set them on course for a potential spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Winning all four of their remaining Tests would leave them with a winning percentage of 64.29%. While this may not secure qualification outright, it would certainly keep them in contention. New Zealand head coach Gary Stead drew inspiration from the inaugural WTC cycle in 2019-21, when New Zealand won six consecutive matches en route to securing the title.

"A series win on its own is incredible, but we want to keep improving with each game. We're facing different conditions now - the red clay [in Mumbai] is very different," Stead said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"The way it plays is different, so we'll need to adapt quickly. Our next two training sessions will be crucial, and, for the World Test Championship, there's no doubt that another win here would definitely help us," he added.

"I remember the first time we were in the qualifying position for the WTC, we had to win four Tests in a row, and we managed to. Hopefully, there's something similar we can draw from, perhaps an opportunity to do something special again," he remarked.

Following the Pune Test, New Zealand made history by clinching their first-ever Test series win in India, leading the series 2-0 and aiming for a clean sweep. India, meanwhile, will be eager to end the series on a positive note.

In the match, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat. Half-centuries from Devon Conway (76 off 141 balls, with 11 fours) and Rachin Ravindra (65 off 105 balls, with five fours and a six) put the Kiwis in a strong position at 197/3, with Ravichandran Ashwin (3/41) providing the only early breakthrough. After Conway's dismissal, Washington Sundar (7/59) tore through the lineup, bowling New Zealand out for 259.

India, looking to surpass the modest target, faced an early setback when skipper Rohit Sharma fell for a duck. Shubman Gill (30 off 72 balls, with two fours and a six) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (30 off 60 balls, with four boundaries) tried to stabilise with a 49-run partnership. However, Gill's dismissal sparked a collapse, as Mitchell Santner (7/53) and Glenn Phillips (2/26) dismantled the Indian batting, restricting them to 156 runs. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with 38 off 46 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes.

In their second innings, New Zealand extended their lead with a dominant display. Skipper Tom Latham scored 86 off 133 balls, with 10 fours, while Phillips (48 off 82 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Tom Blundell (41 off 83 balls, with three fours) stretched their 103-run first-innings lead to a formidable 358, with the team eventually bowled out for 255. Sundar (4/56) again led the bowling, while Jadeja (3/72) and Ashwin (2/97) wrapped up the lower order and tail.

Chasing 359, India started well with a solid 62-run opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill (23 off 31 balls, with four boundaries). However, following Jaiswal's dismissal for 77 off 65 balls, featuring nine fours and three sixes, India's innings faltered against the Kiwi spinners, eventually being bowled out for 245, losing the Test by 113 runs. This defeat marked India's first home series loss in 12 years. Santner (6/104) shone with the ball, claiming 13 wickets in the match, with support from Phillips and Ajaz Patel to wrap up the Test two days early.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor