"One of most special knocks of my life": Tilak Varma shines in glory as India wins Asia Cup

Dubai [UAE], September 29 : India's star in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket stadium, Tilak Varma, called his match-winning half-century as "one of the most special knocks of my life" and dedicated it to "all the Indians"

He praised Sanju Samson's knock and highlighted Shivam Dube's crucial role in the match, noting how Dube's batting under pressure was both "helpful" and "important" for the team.

A well-compiled half-century by Tilak Varma and his useful partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube helped Team India secure their second T20I Asia Cup title and overall ninth title, including the ODI editions, beating Pakistan by five wickets in a nail-biting final at Dubai on Sunday.

During the final on Sunday, while chasing a modest 147, the initial spell by Faheem Ashraf left India at 20/3. Coming in at 10/2, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav inside the pavillion and vice-captain Shubman Gill following him shortly after, Tilak rebuilt the innings brick-by-brick, stitching half-century stands with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube and winning his side the title, with his knock of 69* in 53 balls, with three fours and four sixes.

"It was pressure. They were bowling well. They were mixing the pace up. I was breathing and trying to stay calm. Fantastic knock from Samson. The way Dube batted under pressure was helpful and important for the country. We have prepared for every position. You should be flexible. I was prepared to bat at any position. I was backing my game. When the wickets are on the slower side, I have talked to Gauti sir and have worked hard. One of the most special knocks of my life. This is for all the Indians," Tilak Varma said after the match.

The Player of the Tournament and the Indian opening batter expressed his joy over winning a car as part of the award. He credited his success to hard work and a clear plan to show intent from the first ball, which was supported by his coach, Gautam Gambhir, and captain, Suryakumar Yadav.

Abhishek Sharma finished as the highest run-scorer of the Asia Cup 2025 with 314 runs in seven innings with three fifties, following the final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

"Getting a car is always a pleasure. (How has this tournament helped you?) I mean, of course, getting into this team after winning the World Cup wasn't easy for any opener. But if you see, we had a plan that we wanted to play a game, you know, that we have to show intent from the first ball. So that was my plan, I worked really hard on that. And if you're playing like this, you need special support from your coach and captain. I think that was the one thing I was getting from them throughout the tournament, before this as well. So obviously, my plan was pretty much clear that, you know, if I do well, if I get that impact, and it's for my team, my team should win. Of course, I mean, if you want to play something like this, sometimes you will fail, but you have to keep the process going. And, you know, that's what I was getting from my team as well. (On adapting to different pitches in the tournament) I mean, if you see that I had a plan, if I get spinners or pacers in the powerplay, I'm going to utilize that powerplay. Because if you see any bowler, even a fast bowler, any of the premium fast bowlers as well, I want to go from the first ball, no matter who's the bowler. And obviously, that's going to make me give that impact to the team. And that's what I want to do," Abhishek Sharma said.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. An 84-run stand between Sahidzada Farhan (57 in 38 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Fakhar Zaman (46 in 35 balls, with two fours and two sixes) gave Pakistan the headstart they needed. However, thanks to the magic of spinners Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/30) in the middle overs, Pakistan faced a collapse from 113/1 in 12.4 overs to 146 all out in 19.1 overs, with Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) also getting the final two wickets.

During the run-chase, India sank to 20/3 due to an initial burst from Faheem Ashraf (3/29). However, Tilak Varma (69* in 53 balls, with three fours and four sixes), stitched a 57-run stand with Sanju Samson (24 in 21 balls, with two fours and a six) to bring India back into the game.

Shivam Dube (33 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes) delivered some carnage with Tilak, solidifying India's hold on the game despite some occasional brilliance from Pakistan. In the end, it was Rinku Singh, who was featuring in his first Asia Cup match, who got the chance to hit the winning runs on the first ball.

