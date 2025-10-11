"One of the most difficult moments in our history": USA Cricket on ICC's suspension

New Delhi [India], October 11 : USA Cricket (USAC) has described the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to suspend it as "one of the most challenging periods" in its history, highlighting the uncertainty and disappointment felt by players, members, volunteers, and supporters alike.

The ICC last month imposed an immediate suspension on USA Cricket following a detailed review of its affairs and extensive consultations with key stakeholders over the past year.

"The recent suspension of USA Cricket by the International Cricket Council has been one of the most difficult moments in our history," the statement said. "It has caused uncertainty and disappointment for players, members, volunteers, and supporters. Yet this moment must not be mistaken for dysfunction. It is the result of difficult but necessary decisions taken to protect the game, the organisation, and the future of cricket in the United States," USA cricket said in a statement as per ESPNcricinfo.

The ICC board made a decision during an earlier meeting, and the sanction was based on USA Cricket's repeated and continued breaches of its obligations as an ICC Member under the ICC's Constitution. Despite the suspension, the ICC Board decided that America's national teams will retain their right to participate in ICC events, including preparations for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games (LA28).

USA Cricket was placed 'on notice' at the 2024 ICC Annual General Meeting for non-compliance with ICC Membership Criteria. The USAC was given 12 months to remedy that non-compliance. In July this year, the ICC Membership voted to keep them 'on notice' to hold "free and fair elections" and carry out "comprehensive" governance reforms.

The ICC described the decision as "an unfortunate but necessary" step to protect the long-term interests of the game. Following the suspension, the management and administration of USA national teams will be temporarily overseen by the ICC and its designated representatives to ensure continued support for the players and maintain momentum towards Olympic inclusion.

The ICC Normalisation Committee, headed by Jay Shah, will outline the steps required for the suspension of USA Cricket to be lifted and its membership rights to be restored. These will include demonstrable and specific changes to USA Cricket's governance structure, operations and overall status in the Cricket ecosystem. The normalisation committee will also monitor USA Cricket's progress and provide consultative support.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor