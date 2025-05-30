One record at a time - Looking back at RCB's run to IPL 2025 final

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 30 : The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stormed into the final of IPL 2025 on the back of a clinical performance in Qualifier 1 against the Punjab Kings, who had finished top of the table in the league stage. RCB defeated PBKS by eight wickets to qualify for their fourth final in IPL history.

In doing so, the RCB side, led by Rajat Patidar, reached the final of the IPL for the first time in nine years. Interestingly, nine years ago, in 2016, was also the last time the RCB finished in the top two during the league stage.

"We are proud of the way we've played throughout the season. The way the group has taken on challenges - with bravery, composure and aggressive intent- reflects the collective character we've built through the season. We've ticked off a few important milestones on the way here, but this is the one that matters most," said Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket, RCB.

"We have many match winners, and it has been great to see everyone contributing. After a long and gruelling league phase, the playoffs are a time to trust in and enjoy your cricket. The final will be a great occasion, especially for our fans, and the players are very focused and determined to finish the job", he added.

-How have the players performed?

Through the course of the IPL 2025, RCB have been nothing short of formidable. En route to Qualifier 1, RCB rewrote the history books as they became the first team in the IPL to win all their designated away matches in the league stage. And while Rajat Patidar's captaincy has been exemplary, former skipper Virat Kohli has chipped in with more than 600 runs and eight half-centuries, which is the most by any batter this season. Whenever Kohli scored fifty while RCB batted second this season, they never lost the game. IPL 2025 is also the fifth time that Kohli has scored more than 600 runs in a season, the most by a batter in the tournament's history.

Kohli's setting the standards is not new in the sport; however, what's stood out for RCB is his kind of support from others. Nine other batters have registered half-centuries through the season, with the likes of Tim David, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, and captain Patidar, to name a few, playing important roles for the team. For the first time ever, 10 different batters have registered a half-century for the team during a single season.

Amongst the bowlers, five have bagged more than eight wickets in the tournament so far, with Josh Hazlewood (21 wickets) leading the charge. Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have picked 15 wickets each, while the dynamic leg-break bowler Suyash Sharma has eight scalps of his own. South African Lungi Ngidi, Romario Shepherd and Liam Livingstone have taken important wickets.

These scintillating performances have not only propelled RCB to the final of IPL 2025 but also seen them rewrite the history books, with nine different players winning the Player of the Match awards, the most by a team during a season.

-Breaking Down the Barriers

When such talented cricketers come together and are in the form of their lives, it can only, of course, help the team produce memorable moments. For RCB, IPL 2025 has been even better because they have managed to get the better of their arch-rivals like never before.

*IPL 2025 is the first time RCB completed the league double over CSK, defeating them both at home and away. In fact, the win at the Chepauk, was the first in 17 years

*One of the best days for RCB this season came at the Wankhede when Kohli, Patidar and Jitesh Sharma batted the Mumbai Indians out of the game to register a first win at the stadium in 10 years

*RCB had to wait for six years before they could defeat KKR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

*In Kohli's backyard, in New Delhi, RCB won handsomely against Delhi Capitals, breaking a seven-year jinx

*In the final league game of IPL 2025, RCB were at it again, as they used brute power to storm past the Lucknow Super Giants, chasing down 228 with more than an over to spare. It was the second-highest successful chase this season and put RCB in second spot on the points table. It is RCB's highest run chase ever in IPL history.

-Individual Milestones in IPL 2025 for RCB

*RCB defeated Punjab Kings with 60 deliveries to spare in Qualifier 1 of IPL Playoffs. The biggest such win for any team in an IPL playoff (or knockout) match

*Jitesh Sharma's 85 not out off 33 balls against LSG is the highest score by a batter at No 6 or lower in IPL history

*107-run stand between Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal was the highest for RCB for the 5th wicket or lower in a run-chase, going past 91 between AB de Villiers and Iqbal Abdullah against Gujarat Lions in 2016 Qualifier 1

*Phil Salt is the third quickest to 1000 IPL runs in the history of the tournament, having completed it in 576 balls. Only two batters have got to the 1000-run milestone quicker - Andre Russell (545 balls) and Travis Head (575).

-RCB's Road to the Final

Match 1 - KKR vs RCB - RCB win by 7 wickets

Match 2 - CSK vs RCB - RCB win by 50 runs

Match 3 - RCB vs GT - GT won by 8 wickets

Match 4 - MI vs RCB - RCB won by 12 runs

Match 5 - RCB vs DC - DC won by 6 wickets

Match 6 - RR vs RCB - RCB won by 9 wickets

Match 7 - RCB vs PBKS - PBKS won by 5 wickets

Match 8 - PBKS vs RCB - RCB won by 7 wickets

Match 9 - RCB vs RR - RCB won by 11 runs

Match 10 - DC vs RCB - RCB won by 6 wickets

Match 11 - RCB vs CSK - RCB won by 2 runs

Match 12 - RCB vs KKR - washed out

Match 13 - RCB vs SRH - SRH won by 42 runs

Match 14 - LSG vs RCB - RCB won by 6 wickets

Qualifier 1 - PBKS vs RCB - RCB won by 8 wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor