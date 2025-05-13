"One thing you should not be doing against SA...": De Villiers warning to Australia ahead of WTC final

New Delhi [India], May 13 : Legendary South African batter AB de Villiers warned Australia not to take South Africa lightly during the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's in June, saying that though the team lacks experience, they have still found a way to create something special.

South Africa will be aiming to secure their first-ever ICC World Test Championship when they take on Australia in the title clash at Lord's from June 11 onwards. The South African team has been announced, featuring promising, but inexperienced talents like Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch.

Speaking in a video by ICC, De Villiers said that South Africa's WTC final qualification is a bit surprising given their lack of overall experience, but the team has the ability to create something special despite this major shortcoming.

"Yeah. I think that to all of our surprise, the Proteas have managed to qualify for the final. I say surprise because I feel there are more experienced, more well-oiled teams out there like Australia. It is the teams that have the most experience with regards to the five-day test match format that come out on top consistently. Where I feel the Proteas are lacking a little bit in that area, they have found a way to create something incredibly special within that team. With a lot of youngsters, a lot of inexperienced players, they have managed to gel together and find a culture," said De Villiers.

De Villiers said that the team is full of match winners and a lot of exciting young talent, and they should not be underestimated.

"I think there are a few nice leaders as well, such as Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma. Even Marco Jansen can consider himself a senior player. They just seem to lead with a lot of inspiration which I really enjoy. If there is one thing that you should not be doing against a South African team, it is to underestimate them and to put their backs up against the wall, because that is when you see the best of them very resilient unit, and I believe they will be resilient at Lord's," he added.

To his own team, De Villiers suggested that whenever they get an opportunity to dominate and create some momentum, they should make it count.

"I have always found the best way to play against them is to fight fire with fire. It does not necessarily mean it is going to work for everyone. Individually, I felt that that is the best way to approach it," he added.

SA ended at the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings with eight wins, three losses and a draw,

Temba Bavuma leads a 15 squad of South Africa for the title clash. The squad has been further strengthened by the return of speedster Lungi Ngidi, who missed out on the home summer assignments due to a groin injury.

The pacer, who has since fully recovered, has featured for South Africa in white-ball cricket earlier in 2025, and also featured in global T20 leagues. Bavuma leads South Africa's charge in their first-ever WTC Final.Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, and Aiden Markram make up the top order batting options, whereas rising star Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, and Bavuma will hold fort in the middle order.

Kyle Verreynne will be an electric presence behind the stumps and lower down the order, and all-rounders Wiaam Mulder and Marco Jansen can also contribute with the bat.Mulder and Jansen will be joined by ace pacer Kagiso Rabada, Ngidi, Dane Paterson and Corbin Bosch to frame up the fast-bowling lineup. Tweaker Keshav Maharaj will be the face of the spin resources alongside Senuran Muthusamy.

The Proteas have largely kept faith in their trusted core, making only two changes to the 16-player squad that faced Pakistan. Youngster Kwena Maphaka misses out at the expense of the returning Ngidi, while top-order batter Matthew Breetzke also drops out.

South Africa squad for WTC final 2025: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.

