Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes fifth Indian to cross 600-run in Test series

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 24 : India's batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal on Saturday became the fifth Indian to cross 600-run in a Test series.

The young opener achieved this feat during Day 2 of the ongoing 4th Test against England at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. His outstanding knock of 73 runs off 117 balls allowed India to finish the second day on 219/7.

With a single off England spinner Shoaib Bashir, Jaiswal notched up 55 not out and crossed the 600-run mark in the ongoing series. Jaiswal also just need 38 more runs to take Virat Kohli's record for the most runs for India in a Test series against England.

In the elite list, Jaiswal joined Indian batting forces Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid as well as Dilip Sardesai to gather more than 600 runs in a Test series.

He became the third Indian to cross 600 runs in a Test series against England with only former captain Kohli (655 in 2016/17) standing ahead, while he topped India head coach Rahul Dravid (602 runs in 2002).

Coming to Day 2 of the ongoing Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal's 73 and an unbroken 42-run partnership between Dhruv Jurel (30) and Kuldeep Yadav helped India stage a partial comeback after England spinners Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley dominated proceedings.

India were 219/7 at the close of play on second day with the runs coming in 73 overs. Dhruv Jurel (30) and Kuldeep Yadav (17) were unbeaten on the crease and patiently negotiated England's attack. Earlier in the day, England were bowled out for 353 with Joe Root unbeaten on 122. The visitors still have a lead of 134 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor