Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed. The operation was in retaliation to the horrific Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22. Following the strike on Wednesday, which reportedly eliminated at least 80 terrorists. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar voiced his reaction and support to the Indian Army. The Master Blaster wrote, "Fearless in unity. Boundless in strength. India’s shield is her people. There’s no room for terrorism in this world. We’re ONE TEAM! Jai Hind."

Besides Tendulkar, other actors and celebrities who backed the mission were Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh, Kajal Aggarwal, Paresh Rawal, and Anupam Kher, among others.The precision missile attacks, named Operation Sindoor, were carried out on nine terror targets, including in Punjab's Bhawalpur, the stronghold of Jaish-e-Mohammad.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had vowed stern action to the terror attack in Baisaran, constantly monitored the Operation Sindoor throughout the night.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and foreign secretary Vikram Misri addressed a briefing on Operation Sindoor and said that the targets chosen by the Indian armed forces were based on strong intelligence inputs and their involvement in terror activities. Col. Qureshi also clarified that no military infrastructure of Pakistan was struck during the operation. Foreign secretary Vikram Misri said that probe into the Pahalgam terror attack has clearly established Pakistan links.

The family of Pahalgam terror attack victim Bharath Bhushan welcomed Operation Sindoor and said that the central government has done a good job and that they stay in support of them. Bhushan's father said, "The name, 'Operation Sindoor' is correct because they have removed the tilak of many women. That's a good step. Government has done a good work and they have also taken the support of many countries.""What Pakistan has done, their bad work. They are (sheltering) terrorists in their hideouts, giving them money. They are supported and trained by Pakistan's army. Modi has taken this message to different countries and explained Pakistan's dirty Mode of Operation," he added.