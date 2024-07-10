Our batters batted well: India spinner Washington Sundar after beating Zimbabwe in 3rd T20I

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 10 : Following India's 23-run victory against Zimbabwe in the third T20I match of the series on Wednesday, the Men in Blue spinner Washington Sundar hailed the batting lineup of his side and said that they performed well in the game.

Washington Sundar was named the 'Player of the Match' after he bagged three wickets and gave away just 15 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 3.80.

Speaking after the match, Washington said that it is an amazing feeling to represent India every time. Talking about the pitch in Harare, he said that the wicket is getting better.

He also showered praise on the partnership between Dion Myers and Clive Madande and said that it did put the Men in Blue under pressure.

"Feels amazing and every time I play for the country, it feels amazing. It was definitely a better wicket, in the first two games there was more for the bowlers compared to this game, our batters batted well. (On the partnership between Myers & Madande) It did put a lot of pressure on us and we wanted to execute our plans the best we can to restrict them. Hopefully, we get to see a lot of places in Zimbabwe and explore more, hopefully we can seal the series on Saturday," Washington said.

Recapping the match, India opted to bat first. A fine 67-run partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal (36 in 27 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and skipper Shubman kickstarted things for India. Later Shubman (66 in 49 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) had a 72-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad (49 in 28 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes). India scored 182/4 in their 20 overs.

Blessing Muzarbani (2/25) and Sikandar Raza (2/24) were the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe.

In the run-chase of 183 runs, India had Zimbabwe struggling at 39/5. Later, a 77-run partnership between Dion Myers (65* in 49 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Clive Madande (37 in 26 balls, with two fours and two sixes) gave Zimbabwe's innings a new lease of life. However, Indian bowlers bounced back on time to keep Zimbabwe at 159/6 at the end of their 20 overs.

Washington Sundar (3/15) and Avesh Khan (2/39) were the top bowlers for India. Khaleel Ahmed also got a wicket each.

