Our batting didn't do well: Bangladesh skipper Shanto after losing to India in warm-up match

New York [US], June 2 : After conceding a 60-run loss against India in the warm-up match before the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said the batting lineup did not do well in the game.

Shanto showcased a sloppy performance in the game as he was dismissed for a six-ball duck in the fourth over of the second inning by star India pacer Mohammed Siraj.

Speaking after the match on Saturday, Shanto hoped that the Tigers would do better in the main games of the T20 World Cup.

The Bangladesh skipper gave updates on Shoriful Islam's injury and said he is still kept under observation in the hospital.

During the warm-up match, Shoriful suffered an injury while bowling against Hardik Pandya.

"Our batting didn't do well, but I think in the main match we will do better. We aren't thinking of the past, we need to play brave cricket. (On Shoriful Islam) He is still under observation in the hospital, he should be back. Everyone is excited about the first game, everyone needs to be calm and perform well," Shanto said.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, explosive knocks from Rishabh Pant (53 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Hardik Pandya (40* in 23 balls, with two fours and four sixes) took India to 182/5 in their 20 overs.

Mehndi Hassan (1/22) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh.

In the run-chase of 183, Bangladesh never looked a threat and lost wickets regularly. Despite runs from Mahmadullah (40* in 28 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Shakib al Hasan (28 in 34 balls, with two fours), India restricted them to 122/9 in their 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh (2/12) and Shivam Dube (2/13) were the picks of the bowlers for India. Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya got a wicket each.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor