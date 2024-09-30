"Our bowlers assessed conditions well": Australian skipper Marsh after win over England

Bristol [UK], September 30 : Following the series win over England after victory in fifth ODI, Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh said that his bowlers assessed the conditions really well to bounce back in the game after a fine start by English top order.

Fantastic bowling by Australian spinners, particularly Travis Head, and a fiery fifty from Matthew Short helped the world champions secure a series win over England as they prevailed by 49 runs via the Duckworth Lewis method in the fifth and final ODI on Monday.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, as quoted by Cricbuzz, Marsh said, "They (England) were on track for a big total. But our bowlers assessed the conditions well, it was a fantastic effort by them to bounce back."

He also said that the team needs more bowling options to challenge and unsettle batters and competing in five ODIs within 12 days was a challenge.

"We had some experienced cricketers who led the way. We have a lot in the tank, those trophies are hard to win. We look forward to Pakistan in a few months' time. We have emphasised the young guys coming in, we have many players waiting to play for Australia in the future," he added.

Coming to the match, England was put to bat first by Australia. Openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett stitched a 58-run partnership, in which Salt made 45 in 27 balls, with five fours and three sixes.

After two quick wickets by Aaron Hardie (2/38), there was a 132-run stand between Duckett (107 in 91 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes) and Brook (72 in 52 balls, with three fours and seven sixes). With dismissal of Brook, the England innings fell apart and they were bundled out for 309 runs.

Travis Head (4/28) was the leading bowler of Australia, with Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa and Hardie getting two each.

In the run-chase, Australia started well with a 78-run partnership between Matthew Short and Travis Head (31 in 26 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes). Short, who scored a quickfire 58 in 30 balls, with seven fours and four sixes, had a 40-run partnership with Steve Smith (36 in 48 balls, with four boundaries and a six). Smith had just started stitched a partnership with Jos Inglis (28 in 20 balls, with two fours and two sixes) before rain curtailed the action at 165/2 in 20.4 overs.

Australia was 49 runs ahead of the par score as per DLS method and won the game. Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse took a wicket each for England.

England lost a well-fought series 2-3.

Head was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round show and a 'Player of the Series' award as well for his 248 runs (including a knock of 154*) and six wickets in the series.

